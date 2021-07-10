Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, AR

Debra Kay Brown

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra Kay Brown, 59, of Benton, Ark., went to be with our Lord on July 7, 2021. She was born on July 9, 1961, to Roger and Geraldine (Cook) Worstell. Debra was a faithful member of Otter Creek Assembly of God for over 30 years. She was a payroll administrator for Baptist Health and most recently Summerwood Partners/Big Red, LLC. Debra was also the owner of Debra's Cakes & Catering. She adored her family and was the very best wife, mother and Mimi to her grandchildren. Debra touched the lives of many and left a spiritual impact everywhere she went. She was filled with grace, compassion, wisdom and discernment to list a few of her gifts.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, AR
Benton, AR
Obituaries
City
Benton, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter Creek Assembly#Baptist Health#Llc#Debra S Cakes Catering#Smith Benton Funeral Home#N Market St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy