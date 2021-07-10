Debra Kay Brown, 59, of Benton, Ark., went to be with our Lord on July 7, 2021. She was born on July 9, 1961, to Roger and Geraldine (Cook) Worstell. Debra was a faithful member of Otter Creek Assembly of God for over 30 years. She was a payroll administrator for Baptist Health and most recently Summerwood Partners/Big Red, LLC. Debra was also the owner of Debra's Cakes & Catering. She adored her family and was the very best wife, mother and Mimi to her grandchildren. Debra touched the lives of many and left a spiritual impact everywhere she went. She was filled with grace, compassion, wisdom and discernment to list a few of her gifts.