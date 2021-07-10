Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Francis Thomas Jamell

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Thomas Jamell, 72, of Little Rock, passed from this life on July 7, 2021. He was born June 17, 1949, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to the late Francis Anthony and Stanislawa Clara (Siemenska) Jamell. Francis had a deep love for God and his country. He was always proud of his Catholic faith and even more proud of the fact that it had been instilled in him through the love and example set by his parents. Francis was an entrepreneur, gun enthusiast, a member of the NRA who enjoyed politics, philosophy, hunting, and watching the news. He was a master mechanic and craftsman and was happiest spending time with his family. Mr. Jamell was self-employed as a concrete contractor for more than twenty years. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

