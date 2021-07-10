Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Charolette Marie Abrams

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharolette Marie Abrams, 67, of Little Rock, went to be with the Lord July 1, 2021. She was born on April 4, 1954, to H. Calvin Whitmore and Barbara M. Mugglin. Charolette was a dedicated and compassionate wife, mother and friend who took great joy in exploring and encouraging the unique talents of her grandchildren. She was an Alumnus of Jefferson Community College, Oswego State University and received her Master's degree in Linguistics from Syracuse University in Upstate New York. Charolette retired from Jefferson County Social Services, Watertown, N.Y., where she worked as a Case Worker until 2013. Her greatest desire was to see that the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ was shared. She loved to spend her time reading, tending flowers and vegetables in the garden, and spending quality time with her family.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
City
Dumas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Syracuse University#Oswego State University#Bma Missions Department#Po Box#Park Place Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy