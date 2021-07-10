Charolette Marie Abrams, 67, of Little Rock, went to be with the Lord July 1, 2021. She was born on April 4, 1954, to H. Calvin Whitmore and Barbara M. Mugglin. Charolette was a dedicated and compassionate wife, mother and friend who took great joy in exploring and encouraging the unique talents of her grandchildren. She was an Alumnus of Jefferson Community College, Oswego State University and received her Master's degree in Linguistics from Syracuse University in Upstate New York. Charolette retired from Jefferson County Social Services, Watertown, N.Y., where she worked as a Case Worker until 2013. Her greatest desire was to see that the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ was shared. She loved to spend her time reading, tending flowers and vegetables in the garden, and spending quality time with her family.