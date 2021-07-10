Sandra Gail Graham, 71, of Springdale, Ark., went to be with the Lord July 8, 2021. She was born May 24, 1950, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to the late Alton and Bernice Freeman Emerson. She was a member of Elmdale Baptist Church and had worked as a closing agent in Real Estate. She enjoyed cowboy shooting, riding motorcycles, arts and crafts and family dinners. She is survived by her husband, Charles Graham of the home; her son, Blaine Graham of Bentonville, Arkansas, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dale Bassett of Springdale, Arkansas.