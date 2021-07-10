Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Lynn Benedict Lehle

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynn Benedict Lehle, 69, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on July 4, 2021. Lynn Lehle was born January 8, 1952, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Russel Benedict and Lona Efnor. Lynn married her husband, Fredric Lehle, in 1975 in Fayetteville, Ark. Lynn always had a passion for political science. She earned her Bachelor's from the University of Arkansas and her Master's and Doctoral degree in Political Science from Michigan State University. She served her community as a teacher at Austin Community College for 25 years and taught classes on the United States and Texas Government, impacting thousands of students over the years. Lynn loved being outdoors and was very active walking on the Brushy Creek Trail in Round Rock often. Lynn loved her family, friends, and colleagues and will be missed dearly.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Park, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, TX
Fayetteville, AR
Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Austin, AR
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Community College#Texas Government#Beck Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy