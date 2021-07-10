Lynn Benedict Lehle, 69, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on July 4, 2021. Lynn Lehle was born January 8, 1952, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Russel Benedict and Lona Efnor. Lynn married her husband, Fredric Lehle, in 1975 in Fayetteville, Ark. Lynn always had a passion for political science. She earned her Bachelor's from the University of Arkansas and her Master's and Doctoral degree in Political Science from Michigan State University. She served her community as a teacher at Austin Community College for 25 years and taught classes on the United States and Texas Government, impacting thousands of students over the years. Lynn loved being outdoors and was very active walking on the Brushy Creek Trail in Round Rock often. Lynn loved her family, friends, and colleagues and will be missed dearly.