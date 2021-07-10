Dr. Rosalind Smith Abernathy, 95, of Little Rock, Ark., and Durham, N.C., died on June 17, 2021, in the company of her family at her home in The Forest at Duke, Durham. Rosalind "Ros" Gower Smith was born on Oct. 12, 1925, in Greenville, S.C., and raised in Durham, N.C., the only child of Susan Gower Smith, research scientist, and David Tillerson Smith, professor at the Duke University School of Medicine. Ros attended Westtown School in Westtown, Pa., and then earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University in 1945. She went on to attend Duke.