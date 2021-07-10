Cancel
Searcy, AR

William Newell Mikell Jr.

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Master Sergeant, retired, William Newell Mikell, Jr., of Searcy, beloved son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born September 18, 1954, in Tampa, Florida, to William N. Mikell, Sr. and Dorothy L. McKinney. He joined the United States Air Force on July 18, 1972, where he had an illustrious career of thirty years, retiring on July 28, 2002, as the 463rd Airlift Group Superintendent at Little Rock Air Force Base. Many airman today are a success due to the mentorship, leadership, and training he provided over his career. Chief Mikell was also an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of the outdoors was well known to his family and friends and he could often be found holding a fishing pole, sitting in a deer stand, or chasing wild hogs. Those who knew him loved him. His infectious personality lit up the room and he was everyone's friend. He will be greatly missed by all.

