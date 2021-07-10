Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Bonnie Luella Stanley Lathrop

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow lucky we are to have someone that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Bonnie Luella Stanley Lathrop, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90 years. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Stanley, her second husband, Robert Lathrop, her brother, Bob Wilson, and her eldest son, John Scott Stanley. She is survived by her sons, Michael Stanley (Rehana) and Richard Stanley, as well as her daughter, LouAnn Clarke (Fred).

