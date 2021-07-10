David Wayne Platt, 68, gained his ultimate healing on July 8, 2021. He was born in Batesville, Ark., on August 17, 1952, to the late Elmer Augustus, Sr. and JoAnn Reaves Platt. He was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Steve Platt and Gus Platt, and sister, Peggy Platt. David is survived by the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Pam Langston Platt, and brothers, Eddie Platt, Charles Platt, and John (Debbie) Davidson, Jr.