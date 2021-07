The family of Ray and Joan Healey would like to invite you to join them to celebrate their lives. Joan was born on Thursday, February 11, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Henry and Nina Dobie. Joan departed from our world on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home in Rockport, Texas. Raymond was born on Saturday, February 15, 1930 to William “Bill” and Jessie Healey, also in Detroit, MI. Ray departed from this world on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Victoria, Texas.