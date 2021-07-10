Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Janet Elsie Brauning Goodman

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Elsie Brauning Goodman, 90, of Zanesville, Ohio, joined her beloved husband, EJ Goodman and son, Craig Goodman in heaven on June 27, 2021, with her daughter by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Goodman Craft, her sister, Nancy Brauning Coble, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Extended obituary and guestbook at: www.smithfamilycares.com.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Arkansas State#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy