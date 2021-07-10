Janet Elsie Brauning Goodman, 90, of Zanesville, Ohio, joined her beloved husband, EJ Goodman and son, Craig Goodman in heaven on June 27, 2021, with her daughter by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Goodman Craft, her sister, Nancy Brauning Coble, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Extended obituary and guestbook at: www.smithfamilycares.com.