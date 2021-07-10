Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; Lincoln; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Western Madison County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Franklin County in east central Missouri St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grafton to near Chain of Rocks to Innsbrook to near Treloar, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Innsbrook and Treloar around 1205 AM CDT. New Haven and Josephville around 1210 AM CDT. Wentzville, Lake St. Louis and Marthasville around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dardenne Prairie, Dutzow, St. Charles, Florissant, Washington, New Melle, Hazelwood, Maryland Heights, Ferguson, Bridgeton, Berkeley, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, Calverton Park, St. Ann, Union, St. John, Normandy, Woodson Terrace, Bel-Ridge, Cool Valley, Kinloch, Breckenridge Hills and Edmundson. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 230 and 277. Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 187 and 191. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 231. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, Mastodon Historic Site, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Robertsville State Park, Pere Marquette State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH