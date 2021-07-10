Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cloud County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Scandia to 3 miles northeast of Cawker City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concordia, Clyde, Jamestown and Aurora. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Concordia, KS
County
Cloud County, KS
City
Clyde, KS
City
Jamestown, KS
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy