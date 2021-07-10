Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Scandia to 3 miles northeast of Cawker City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concordia, Clyde, Jamestown and Aurora. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH