Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YORK...SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON...NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central, central and east central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov
