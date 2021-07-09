Cancel
You don’t need a booster if you’re fully vaccinated, doctor says

TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer announced Thursday that it plans to ask the FDA for emergency authorization this August for a third dose of the vaccine. The FDA and CDC released a joint statement stating that fully vaccinated Americans do not need any additional doses at this time. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar tells the 3rd Hour of TODAY: “If you’re fully vaccinated … there’s really no indication that you need a booster right now. “

