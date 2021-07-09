Shirley Jean Mathys, 82

Shirley Jean Mathys, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Evergreen Manor, Montpelier, Ohio, where she was a resident, with her family at her side. Mrs. Mathys was a Life Member of the Edgerton American Legion Auxiliary and served as President for more than twenty years. She began serving on the Edgerton Homecoming Committee in 1976 and continued for many years. She was also a founding member and instrumental in setting up the Edgerton Senior Center and was a longtime advocate for the less privileged in Williams County, promoting the availability of food stamps and hygiene products to met their needs. Her other memberships included Order of the Eastern Star, Moosehart, and Ladies AMD (Allied Masonic Degrees). Mrs. Mathys held many occupations over the years, including working at Jet Drive-In in Havelock, North Carolina; cooking at Dolly’s, Pence’s and Laubach Nursing Home in Edgerton; and baby-sitting in Edgerton. Her former employers also included Edgerton Super Valu and the former canning/basket factory in Edgerton. An avid bowler, she won many trophies and was Shirley Muldowney before there was a Shirley Muldowney, racing on the dirt track at Bryan Motor Speedway, Bryan, Ohio. She and her husband, Dale, loved to travel and traveled the world together. She also loved to play BINGO and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.