Pilot-Turned-YouTuber Disproves TikTok Theories on How to Survive a Plane Crash

Russian officials are looking into three possible explanations for a plane crash that killed 28 people, including that the pilot's actions caused the plane to go down. On Tuesday, an Antonov An-26 passenger plane lost contact with air traffic control en route to Palana, a village north of the Kamchatka peninsula. After locating the crash site about three miles from its intended runway, Russian officials found there were no survivors and as of Wednesday afternoon have been able to only find the bodies of 19 of the 28 people who were on board.