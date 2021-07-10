Cancel
UFC 264 Results: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA Fighting has UFC 264 results for the Poirier vs. McGregor 3 fight card, live blogs of the entire five-fight main card, and live UFC 264 Twitter updates for all the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the main event, former UFC interim champion Dustin...

UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
VIDEO: Real Reason Why Conor McGregor Broke His Tibia At UFC 264?

There has been much debate over what caused Conor McGregor‘s tibia to break at UFC 264 but we may have the true answer. McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier a third time in the UFC 264 headliner. This was supposed to settle the score between the two men. McGregor wasn’t afraid to throw kicks early. When the two engaged in the grappling, McGregor dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier escaped and unloaded with some ground-and-pound.
Dustin Poirier caught cheating during Conor McGregor fight?

Dustin Poirier scored a first-round stoppage over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night after the Irish star broke his left fibula and tibia when he stepped back awkwardly. Although the match ended in unfortunate fashion, many walked away under the impression that Poirier would have ended up winning...
Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
The Scorecard | UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Saturday’s UFC 264 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Dustin Poirier. Pre-fight hyperbole is one thing, but after defeating Conor McGregor for...
Morning Report: Colby Covington calls for ‘personal rivalry’ fight with Dustin Poirier

Ah, now this feels familiar. You may or may not have noticed Monday, but my nemesis Jed Meshew is taking some well-deserved vacation time this week. That means a rotating cast of characters will be bringing you beautiful bunch your morning updates for the next few days, and y’all already know I couldn’t resist stepping back into action and making a quick stop at my old stomping grounds. (The Morning Report is the house that Al-Shatti built, after all. Go ask your folks if you new kiddies don’t know.)
UFC 264 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’

UFC 264 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+. biggest box office draw, Conor McGregor, who will battle Dustin Poirier for a third (and likely final) time inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before a capacity crowd. After McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014, “The Diamond” evened the score at UFC 257 earlier this year, setting up “the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history.” The winner of the 155-pound showdown — which is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — will have eternal bragging rights, as well as the inside track on a future Lightweight title shot. In UFC 264’s PPV main event, an intriguing Welterweight match up between two former title challengers, Gilbert Burns (No. 2) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (No. 4) will establish some much-needed title contender clarity moving forward.
Weigh-In Results | UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 will take place Saturday, July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Khabib Nurmagomedov doubts Conor McGregor returns to elite form: ‘This guy is finished’

In many ways, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to believe that Conor McGregor’s best days are already behind him. This past Saturday night at UFC 264, McGregor’s trilogy with Dustin Poirier ended after he suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round. While the conclusion may have been anticlimactic, McGregor was already down big on the scorecards with two judges giving Poirier 10-8 scores after he dominated the first five minutes in the main event.
Khabib: Conor McGregor Is 'Finished', Would Lose to Poirier 100 out of 100 Times

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't mince words when assessing what would happen if Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier again following the latter's victory at Saturday's UFC 264. "What is gonna happen?" he said during a discussion with Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I don't think something's gonna happen. The judges gave Dustin Poirier a 10-8. He mauled [Conor McGregor] in [the first] round. If they fight 100 times, Dustin is gonna beat him 100 times."
Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFC 264 Aftermath: Welcome to Conor McGregor’s mid-career crisis

On Saturday night at UFC 264 we were supposed to witness a coronation, the return of Conor McGregor, the Jester King of MMA. But in the end it was revealed that in truth the emperor had no clothes, much less a crown. Heading into Saturday night, we were promised “the...
411 Lightweight MMA Rankings: Dustin Poirier, Pitbull Freire, More

Lightweight Division (155 lbs) 1) Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (doctor stoppage) – UFC 264 – July 10, 2021. – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 257 – January 24, 2021. – vs. Dan Hooker – Win via...
Conor McGregor provides injury update, claims he had ‘stress fractures’ in his leg going into UFC 264

Conor McGregor’s leg might not have been 100 percent going into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. On Saturday, McGregor suffered an ugly injury—later diagnosed as a broken tibia—that ended the main event in the first round when a doctor determined that McGregor could no longer continue after his left leg buckled following an exchange of strikes. The former two-division champion underwent surgery on Sunday and it’s expected that he will be out of competition for the remainder of 2021.

