This WNBA season continues to be defined by teams playing back-to-backs. This week we have only one repeat, though the venue has changed. Seattle hosts the Sparks three days after their 84-74 win in Los Angeles. The other two matchups feature teams that haven’t played each other in at least three weeks. Minnesota hosts Dallas in what should be a good game for fantasy. It helps that most of Dallas’s fantasy production comes from the backcourt and Minnesota has struggled to defend guards while they have been great against forwards. In the other game, Phoenix will try to end the Aces’ four-game winning streak. That will be a tall order; the Aces are a league-best 8-1 at home this season.