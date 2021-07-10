Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine passport plan 'will be fourth lockdown' for pubs

By Ewan Somerville
Telegraph
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the Nudge Unit be pulling your strings after Freedom Day?. Pubs, bars and other venues will close down if mandatory Covid vaccine passports are imposed this autumn, hospitality leaders have warned. The Government is planning to require entertainment venues in England to demand proof of both jabs or a...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Public Health England#The Times#Sky News#Nhs#Academy#Bbc Radio 4#Gps#A E#Gtr#Lner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India should study vaccine ‘mix and match’ due to supply constraints, says WHO expert

India should be leading research into the mixing and matching of different Covid vaccines in a single patient, a leading WHO scientist has said, given its huge population and constraints on supplies.Dr Soumya Swaminathan’s comments come as discussion of Covid is set to dominate the opening of a new parliamentary session in India on Monday, with opposition parties seeking to target the Modi government over its handling of the devastating second wave.The pace of India’s vaccination drive will also likely be among the issues raised. About 23 per cent of India’s population has received their first dose of a Covid-19...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Confusion over ‘vaccine passports’ for pubs, after Downing Street refuses to rule them out

Government policy on “vaccine passports” was plunged deeper into confusion today after a minister said they would not be required for pubs - only for Downing Street to insist this has not been ruled out.Business minister Paul Scully‘s comment came just a day after Boris Johnson stunned Tory MPs by failing to rule out the move for drinkers in crowded bars.Asked if pubs are among the venues where proof of a jab will be required, the small business minister said: “No. We’re not saying crowded pubs at all.“We’re not ruling anything out, but we’re not saying crowded pubs. We’re...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Lockdown end news – live: PM resisted lockdown as Covid victims ‘all over 80’, leaked Cummings texts suggest

Boris Johnson has been accused of resisting lockdown in the autumn of 2020 because the people who were dying from Covid-19 were “essentially all over 80”, according to leaked phone messages from former adviser Dominic Cummings.In an interview with BBC News, Mr Cummings said the prime minister had “put his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”.The former No 10 adviser also made the extraordinary claim that Mr Johnson had to be stopped from seeing the Queen face-to-face just days before the UK’s first national lockdown, when Covid was spreading through Westminster.It came after Mr Johnson announced that clubbers...
Industryinews.co.uk

Vaccine passports opposed by pub and nightclub bosses amid fears all hospitality could be included in scheme

Plans to make vaccine passports mandatory in nightclubs have been branded a “big worry” for the hospitality industry amid fears all venues could be forced to use them. Business minister Paul Scully today said ministers aren’t “ruling anything out” as he hinted plans for vaccine passports from September could move beyond proposals for nightclubs spelled out by Boris Johnson yesterday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Nightclub vaccine passports plan will take weeks to work out - and it could include pubs

Boris Johnson’s plans for vaccine passports in nightclubs appear to be in chaos after ministers admitted they will take “weeks” to work out - and could include pubs. The Prime Minister last night “served notice” that being double-jabbed will be a “condition of entry” to “nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather” from the end of September.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Vaccine passports to go for a pint in the pub not ruled out by PM

The Prime Minister has not ruled out the use of vaccine passports to get into the pub for a pint in his press conference tonight (Monday). Boris Johnson was asked about the possibility of proving someone is double-jabbed against coronavirus at a bar. In the Downing Street press conference which...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson faces backlash over plans for Covid vaccine passports in clubs

The Prime Minister was facing a backlash over his plans to make coronavirus vaccination compulsory for nightclubs and other crowded venues in the autumn. Clubs, backbench Tories and opposition MPs criticised the Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday – the day that clubs in England were allowed to open for the first time since March last year.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson faces vaccine passport rebellion as UK sees 44,000 new cases in 24 hours

Boris Johnson is facing a major rebellion among Conservative MPs over his plan for vaccine passports.More than 40 Tories have signed a declaration by campaign group Big Brother Watch to say they oppose using “Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs”.It came as ministers were accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” amid widespread confusion about who will be allowed to ignore self-isolation “pings” from the NHS coronavirus app.As isolation-driven absences multiply, businesses have complained the government’s policy appeared to have been concocted “on the hoof without proper organisation or thought”.The app is telling more people to self-isolate because the pandemic is now in its third wave, following the easing of lockdown rules and the rise of the Delta variant.Meanwhile, the UK recorded a further 44,104 lCovid-19 cases and another 73 people have died. Read More Business backlash over ‘unworkable’ pingdemic exemption schemeBorder officials ‘told to drop Covid checks on green and amber arrivals’Novel coronavirus discovered in British bats
Public Healthkentlive.news

Covid passports will not be needed in 'crowded pubs' insists minister

Business minister Paul Scully has told Sky News that “crowded pubs” would not be included in plans to use Covid certification. He said nightclubs and “larger ticketed events” would be affected and said “there are a number of sporting venues that are already looking at voluntarily doing this”. He said:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy