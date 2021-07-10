Live Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine passport plan 'will be fourth lockdown' for pubs

Boris Johnson is facing a major rebellion among Conservative MPs over his plan for vaccine passports.More than 40 Tories have signed a declaration by campaign group Big Brother Watch to say they oppose using “Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs”.It came as ministers were accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” amid widespread confusion about who will be allowed to ignore self-isolation “pings” from the NHS coronavirus app.As isolation-driven absences multiply, businesses have complained the government’s policy appeared to have been concocted “on the hoof without proper organisation or thought”.The app is telling more people to self-isolate because the pandemic is now in its third wave, following the easing of lockdown rules and the rise of the Delta variant.Meanwhile, the UK recorded a further 44,104 lCovid-19 cases and another 73 people have died. Read More Business backlash over ‘unworkable’ pingdemic exemption schemeBorder officials ‘told to drop Covid checks on green and amber arrivals’Novel coronavirus discovered in British bats