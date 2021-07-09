Cameras capture wildlife in first national mammal survey
Wildlife across the United States were photographed for two years to measure their populations. Called Snapshot USA, more than 150 scientists worked together to collect the information. They set up 1,509 cameras that automatically take photos when something moves in front of them, called camera traps. The cameras were set up for two months in the fall of 2019 and captured more than 166,000 images of 83 different mammals.mtstandard.com
Comments / 0