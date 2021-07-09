Cameras capture wildlife in first national mammal survey

Looking for some outdoor fun for your family and school-aged children this summer? Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is offering Summer Junior Naturalist Programs with area naturalists. The summer is quickly flying by, but there are still two programs left! The programs will take place on the third Thursday of the month in July and August. Programs will start at 6:30 p.m. These fun programs will get kids outside and connect them with nature and wildlife through hands-on learning and experiences at a national wildlife refuge. All are welcome to attend but the programs will focus for kids kindergarten through sixth grade. All programs will be outside; dress appropriately to be outdoors, wear sturdy shoes, and bring insect repellent and plenty of water. Families are encouraged to join or a parent or legal guardian must accompany youth at all times. Meet in the refuge outdoor classroom before the program starts. All programs are free of charge.