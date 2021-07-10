Amses: One nation, under duress
A dank, cool, often showery Independence Day weekend provided a soft landing from the heat and tropical humidity of the previous week, and if the traffic on the back roads is any indication, excellent weather for long walks, bike touring or rescuing salamanders from their impetuous jaywalking. Some Vermonters were limited to watching festivities on television, although fireworks are an incendiary dish best served piping hot and in person, places where conditions were more cooperatively celebrated loudly and clearly, projecting not only patriotism but American diversity as well, which begs a question or two.www.timesargus.com
