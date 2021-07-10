Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, MO

Jolly Rogers - Live Music by I-70 Overdrive

lakeexpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHERE: Jolly Rogers Grub & Grog, 28443 Polk Dr., Rocky Mount, MO 65072. I-70 Overdrive drives music hard from classic 70s and 80s style rock, to classic and red dirt country. When you work like a captain, you need to play like a pirate. Lake of the Ozarks boaters can "be a pirate" at Jolly Rogers Grub & Grog and The Kraken Shack, Fresh Seafood and Oyster Bar, in Rocky Mount – two terrific restaurants at one amazing lakefront location! A family-friendly venue that offers live entertainment, food, drinks, an award-winning Bloody Mary Bar and so much more.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Rocky Mount, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdrive#Restaurants#Polk Dr#Jolly Rogers Grub Grog#The Kraken Shack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy