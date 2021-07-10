Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Dodge Is Taking a Lot of Crap About its “eMuscle” Pitch

By Thom Taylor
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All of the naysayers are making fun of Dodge and its eMuscle EV Day 2021 extravaganza. It’s what boy racer keyboard critics do. But what none of them think about is what Dodge has done over the last 20 years. Dodge should have gone away after it truck division was...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Durango#Dodge Challenger#Dodge Dart#Dodge Trucks#Charger#Caravan#Fiat#Jeep#Chrysler#Emuscle#Hellcats#Hellcat Durango#Tesla#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsGear Patrol

Dodge Is Taking the Muscle Car Electric by 2024

The automotive world is moving to electric (or at least, in many cases, electrified) power. That will mean wholesale changes at Stellantis — and the Dodge brand in particular, which more or less exists these days to sell V8-powered muscle cars. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk looks like it will lose its Hellcat V8; indeed, that engine — and the other Hemi V8s — are likely to be phased out soon entirely.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Dodge Doubles Down On EVs: “eMuscle” Coming in 2024

Four-wheel burnouts and massive power are what Dodge is teasing for its electric “eMuscle” coming in 2024. In a forceful video announcement Dodge boss, Tim Kuniskis reveals the plan to dominate the power end of the EV zeitgeist. “Tear Up the Streets…Not the Planet” is how Dodge intends to market the electrification of Dodge products.
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2024 Dodge Challenger eMuscle

There's no better indication that electric vehicles are taking over than the 2024 Dodge Challenger Muscle. Electrifying one of the brawniest muscle cars is a big undertaking, but it's one that comes with big performance payoffs. The Challenger eMuscle will likely ride on Stellantis's large electric vehicle platform which is said to deliver up to 500 miles of range. Dodge has not yet released information about the eMuscle's powertrain, but in a YouTube teaser video we can clearly see the car pulling off a four-wheel burnout, suggesting all-wheel drive. Of course, dialing up the performance to Hellcat levels will likely result in a lower range estimate. We haven't seen the whole vehicle yet, but from teaser images we can see styling that is clearly a nod to classic Challenger and Charger models and the return of the Fratzog logo, which was used on Dodge vehicles from the 1960's and 1970s.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Chevy Camaro Is In Trouble

While GM is riding high with the C8 Corvette generating tons of interest and production finally looking like it will hit normal levels, the Chevrolet Camaro is in dire straits. When it comes to the modern pony cars, the Camaro has trailed behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in an ever-distant third for sales.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Stop Building New Vehicles This Month

It's amazing how much damage a thumbnail-sized set of electronic circuits can do to one of the world's biggest industries. The ongoing semiconductor chip crisis shows no signs of relief as automakers struggle to conserve their already dwindling supplies and hard decisions continue to be made. Ford is the latest example.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Waiting For The Ford Maverick? Production May Start Very Soon

Ford has already racked up 36,000 orders and counting for the 2022 Maverick pickup. Now, we might know when production in Mexico begins. A post on the Maverick Truck Club forum shows manufacturing beginning on August 16, 2021. Motor1.com reached to Ford to confirm this date. "We aren’t sharing the...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Chevy Teases All-Electric Camaro

General Motors plans to have 30 electrified vehicles in global showrooms by 2025. In fact, they recently said that number would expand, yet only a handful have been confirmed. Now, a new GMC Hummer video drops a tantalizing hint that a new battery-electric Camaro is in the works. The tease...
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC SUVs Recalled for Power Steering Problem

General Motors is recalling 26,847 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL SUVs from the 2021 model year because a software problem may cause their power steering system to suddenly stop working. If this happens while the vehicle is in motion, drivers will still be able to steer the vehicle but may need to use more effort to turn the steering wheel, especially at low speeds.
CarsPosted by
PRX

Ford hits a 'home run' with its new all-electric F-150 pickup

Ford recently unveiled its first all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, and it's causing quite a stir in the auto industry and among car and truck aficionados. “I think it's a real game changer for electric vehicles,” says Jim Motavalli, freelance writer and blogger for Car Talk. “There are 900,000 [F-150’s) sold every year, and yet you couldn't get any kind of pickup in an electric.”
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Sold 11 Units Of The Chevy Volt In Q2 2021

Production of the Chevy Volt lasted between 2010 and 2019 for the 2011 through 2019 model years. Interestingly, General Motors sold 11 units of the Chevy Volt through the second quarter of the 2021 calendar year. Per a recent report from Kelley Blue Book, second-quarter 2021 sales for the Chevy...
Carsgmauthority.com

First 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rolls Off The Production Line

The first 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has rolled off the production line at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, GM Authority can confirm. The first production 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is finished in the Shadow Metallic exterior color and features a Natural Tan with Black Accents interior. It’s also equipped with a GM 10-speed automatic transmission, rather than the base six-speed manual transmission.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Stunning Triple Black 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible For Sale

The Pontiac GTO was introduced in 1964 as an option package for the Pontiac Tempest LeMans. Imagined by a rebellious cadre of Pontiac personnel led by John Z. DeLorean, the GTO is considered by many to be the first muscle car. The GTO was equipped with a 389 cubic-inch V8 that flew in the face of General Motors’ convention of limiting engine displacement in mid-size cars to 330 cubes. The 389 was rated at 325 horsepower when topped by a single four-barrel Carter carb. The optional Tri Power set-up (three two-barrel carbs) bumped output to 348 ponies. The GTO could be equipped with either a four-speed manual or two-speed automatic transmission. A limited-slip differential, heavy-duty cooling, dash-mounted tachometer, and performance handling package were all available options.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon Recalled For Loss Of Power Steering Assist

General Motors has issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2015 model year Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups over an issue related to the power steering system. The problem: affected vehicles may experience a loss of power steering assist at startup or while driving due...
Motorsportsinsideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Drag Race 770 HP V10-Powered Formula One Car

In order to give you an idea of just how quick electric cars accelerate off the line even compared to the quickest ICE vehicles in the world, check out this Tesla Model S versus Formula 1 car drag race. No matter how much power and grip the F1 car has, the Tesla can still put more power down and it shoots off the line way quicker than the racer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy