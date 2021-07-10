Cancel
A Yankee Notebook: Eyes at the bridge to Paradise

By Willem Lange A Yankee Notebook
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Yesterday, an approaching cold front announced the end of the late-June heat wave. The nurseryman and his assistant showed up and planted four little red oaks and two weeping willows in the slowly recovering devastation of my yard caused by a logging operation. This morning, the skies blessed the arrivals: like Shakespeare’s mercy, dropping “as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath.” Kiki and I sat protected — if a bit soggy — on the back porch and watched the yard, she for signs of danger, I for evidence of regeneration.

