UTICA, N.Y. -- The U.S. Department of Justice has reached an agreement with the Oneida County Board of Elections over voter registrations and provisional ballots. The Department had said in March of 2021, that if a settlement was not reached, then it would plan to sue the board over violations. Those stemmed from thousands of voter registration applications that were not processed in time for the Nov. 2020 general election, in addition to the rejection of hundreds of affidavit ballots submitted at county polling locations.