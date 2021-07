After more than a two-year break since its last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes Film Market’s Focus CoPro’ returned on Tuesday at the Palais des Festivals in a lively pitch and networking session between industry professionals and first-time feature-film directors. The event, launched in 2018, is hosted by Cannes’ Short Film Corner in collaboration with the Cannes Film Market, Pop Up Film Residency and La Incubadora, It aims to highlight the nascent projects of filmmakers in various Cannes selections and participating in the Short Film Corner as they take the path toward making their first feature films. The early projects...