Entrepreneurial E-Learning Apps

While controversial, e-learning has become an essential tool for all kinds of education: especially within the kindergarten-to-twelfth sector. However, pockets of this sector lack access, mainly economically underserved students. This paper explores the options available to underserved and aptly resourced members of the kindergarten-to-twelfth educational sector: a 250-million-person market, with only 9 million students enrolled in online education. The paper also provides a brief overview of the options and challenges of making e-learning available to everyone in the kindergarten-to-twelfth educational sector. To establish whether e-learning is beneficial, it also discusses the results of a survey conducted on students and educators who have experienced e-learning, with the results showing that it is beneficial, with a general trend of teachers showing more comfort with online learning than students. The paper utilizes primary and secondary resources for this purpose, with information both from the internet, and from surveys conducted within people from the system: parents, students, and teachers.