Lottery

Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

 5 days ago

The numbers in Friday evening’s draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 6, 37, 39, 41, 46 and the Mega number is 17. The estimated jackpot is $94 million. The drawing was the ninth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of...

107 JAMZ

Louisiana Gets $20,000 Winner in Latest Mega Millions Drawing

Here in Louisiana, we are quite familiar with the phrase, "what a difference a day can make". Usually, we say that in regard to our weather, which has been known to change every ten minutes and go from sweltering hot to ridiculous cold and back again over the course of a few hours. But in this instance, the change over a 24 hour period has more to with money than with Mother Nature.
DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

Indiana’s regulated sports betting market collected total wagers of $246.3m in June, with Penn National Gaming’s Ameristar Casino maintaining its market leadership position. Total sports wagers from the state’s 11 operational casinos fell by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting contributing $218.4m and retail...
On The Web Casino Snoop

These will usually be for a distinct game, commonly 1 of the more popular titles on the platform. The quantity and value of the absolutely free spins will differ, but they are a superior way to potentially make a profit without getting to place any of your own real cash on the line. Live casino games are not just computerized applications running on an on the web casino platform. They stream live from authentic casino studios with expert dealers, in actual time.
60+ Slots To Play For Actual Dollars On The Web No Deposit Bonus

Any revenue you win playing games is added to your account straight and you can use it to play more games or withdraw it. But alternatively of producing a deposit, you purchase 1 sort of currency that has no monetary value and win an additional that does. You can also win additional of this currency by way of contests or get it absolutely free via the mail. Then, you can play online slots and casino games that are comparable to your favorites exactly where you stand to win even much more of this currency as prizes. You can now play your favored casino games on line all more than the United States.
Bovada Sports & Casino Bonus Codes & Promos Jul 2021

Safety, privacy and payouts are 3 of the most vital elements of playing on the web. BOVADA’s pledge is 100% safety and satisfaction in all 3 regions and has independent oversight to make sure you have the most effective betting experience in their sportsbook. So when it is time to really feel comfy about playing on the net, BOVADA is synonymous with this trust. These sports bonuses are also valid in the racebook, and all the terms and circumstances are identical. It really is truly probable to deploy them in the casino as well, but this will lead to your wagering obligations to jump to 30x the sum of your bonus and deposit. Moreover, you’ll be subject to the game weighting guidelines, which we describe in the next section below.
Mega Millions Numbers For 07/09/21, Friday Jackpot was $94 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 07/09/21 was $94 million, and here are the winning numbers from Friday night's drawing. Friday night's 07/09/21 Mega Millions jackpot was worth $94 million, with a cash-value option worth $66.7 million. There was no grand prize winner on Friday, so the jackpot increases to $104 million for the Tuesday 07/13/21 drawing.

