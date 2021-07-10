Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 951 PM MST, a strong outflow near Gold Canyon and Queen Valley will be capable of generating blowing dust through portions of Maricopa and northern Pinal counties. The outflow is moving southwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 196 and 220. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Gold Camp and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

