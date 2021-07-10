Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA AND SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1056 PM MDT/1156 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leoti to 16 miles north of Syracuse. Movement was east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Leoti, Selkirk, Marienthal and Lydia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT/200 AM CDT/ for west central Kansas.