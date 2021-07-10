Cancel
Pike County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Southeastern Pike County in west central Illinois North Central Lincoln County in east central Missouri Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bowling Green, Pittsfield, Louisiana, Pleasant Hill, Atlas, Eolia, Clarksville, Pike, Curryville, Belleview, Tarrants, Independence, Bedford, Montezuma, Martinsburg, Nebo, Kampsville, Milton, Pearl and Hamburg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory
