Arthur County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/. * At 1153 PM CDT/1053 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 miles north of Ellsworth to near Ashby to 13 miles southwest of Hyannis to 17 miles north of Lewellen to near Oshkosh, moving east at 60 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Mullen, Arthur, Tryon, Lewellen, Hyannis, Kingsley Dam, Whitman, Keystone, Ashby, Lemoyne, Big Hill, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Pratt Lake, Sevenmile Hill, Shimmons Lake and Ruthon. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 121 and 184. Highway 61 between mile markers 95 and 185. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 204. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 67. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH

