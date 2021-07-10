Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Lincoln; St. Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN JERSEY...ST. CHARLES SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND EASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 1151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grafton to near Winfield to Moscow Mills, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Chain of Rocks around 1155 PM CDT. Grafton around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Paul, Elsah, Wright City, St. Charles, Orchard Farms, O`Fallon, Wentzville, Lake St. Louis, Dardenne Prairie, Josephville, Florissant, Cottleville, St. Peters, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Bridgeton, Weldon Spring, New Melle, Weldon Spring Heights and Harvester. This also includes Cuivre River State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, and Pere Marquette State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 203 and 229. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH