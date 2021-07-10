Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN HAMILTON...KEARNY SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT/1130 PM MDT/ At 1154 PM CDT/1054 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Leoti to 7 miles east of Kendall to 12 miles north of Johnson City. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse, Deerfield and Kendall. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.