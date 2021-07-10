Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN HAMILTON...KEARNY SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT/1130 PM MDT/ At 1154 PM CDT/1054 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Leoti to 7 miles east of Kendall to 12 miles north of Johnson City. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse, Deerfield and Kendall. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Lakin, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
City
Johnson City, KS
County
Hamilton County, KS
City
Deerfield, KS
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Kendall, KS
County
Grant County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Grant Hamilton#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy