Arthur County, NE

Tornado Warning issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Central Grant County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT/1130 PM MDT/. * At 1157 PM CDT/1057 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Hyannis, or 24 miles north of Arthur, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Swan Lake around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Carr Lake, Green Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Lena, Big Lamunyon Flats, Pratt Lake, Spring Valley Lake, Cogill Lake and East Cody Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 146 and 148. Highway 61 between mile markers 140 and 156. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

