Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR WARREN COUNTY At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Haven to 6 miles east of Drake, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Wright City, New Haven, Marthasville, Truesdale, Innsbrook, Treloar, Dutzow, Foristell and Holstein. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH