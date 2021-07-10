Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR WARREN COUNTY At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Haven to 6 miles east of Drake, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Wright City, New Haven, Marthasville, Truesdale, Innsbrook, Treloar, Dutzow, Foristell and Holstein. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, MO
City
Treloar, MO
City
New Haven, MO
City
Truesdale, MO
City
Warrenton, MO
City
Innsbrook, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Wright City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Mobile Homes#Severe Thunderstorms#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy