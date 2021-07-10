Cancel
Family Relationships

TOM PURCELL: Thanks for the wonderful days, Jack

By Alice Queen
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...

What About Bob -- Firecracker Frenzy was a wonderful success, thanks to so many

Congratulations to the York Chamber staff, and the Ambassador Firecracker Frenzy Fundraising Committee consisting of Sue Ann Romohr, Jack Vincent, Marilyn Jackman, Trent Linaberry, Brynley DeRiese, Dianna Groenke, Tony and Alison North, Gene Curtis, Heather Hultgren and Nancy Davidson. These folks beat the bricks approaching businesses to be sponsors, picking up donation boxes and calling previous donors in hopes of having them once again help to fund this amazing event. Thanks to the Chamber, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and Kirtsey’s for selling the new Frenzy T-shirts. Thanks to Grand Central and Ace hardware for hosting fundraisers at their registers. And to you, the public, for your generous monetary gifts to keep this event alive. It was a spectacular display . . . one of the best in the Midwest area. If you enjoyed the show, and didn’t get a chance to donate, you may still do so at the York Chamber Office or online at yorkchamber.org/online.payment.
Tom Odell feels free thanks to pouring issues into song

Tom Odell felt “unshackled” when he started writing songs about his anxiety. The 30-year-old singer had previously kept quiet about his mental health struggles but he’s delighted to have poured his “very destructive” way of thinking into his fourth album ‘Monsters’ and do “something good” with his feelings. He told...
Ask Amy: Instagram dad doesn’t become instant father

Dear Amy: My daughter recently located her biological father on Instagram. She is 25 years old. She has reached out to him multiple times over the last several months to try and have a relationship with him and to meet her siblings. He doesn't seem very interested and doesn't even...
Jamie Otis Says She Blamed Herself for Losing Son at 17 Weeks Pregnant: 'Part of Me Always Wonders'

Jamie Otis is reflecting on what would have been late son Johnathan Edward's 5th birthday. The Married at First Sight star, 35, and husband Doug Hehner lost their first baby in 2016 when Otis was four months pregnant. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Otis marked what would have been Johnathan's 5th birthday and recalled her complicated emotions about suffering the loss.
‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist them, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Those lazy, hazy wonderful days of summer!

When I was 11 years old, nightfall was my enemy. Especially during the summer. As I remember (admittedly, I’m embellishing this) I never sat down once during any of the summers of my youth. Rest was a waste of time when there were apple trees to climb, sandlot ball games to be played – or neighbors' gardens to raid.
Ted King Opens Up About Joining THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Daytime vet Ted King is making his debut on a CBS soap for the first time when he joins the cast of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL on Friday, July 30, in the role of Jack Finnegan. Up to this point, the actor only had ABC soaps on his resume, playing Danny on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomas on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. And it turns out daytime came calling at just the right time!
Litter-picking Womble kickstarts events for National Thank You Day

The Wombles have kickstarted events to mark National Thank You Day, held to recognise people for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. The day of appreciation, organised by the Together coalition, is taking place on Sunday, but proceedings were already getting under way on Saturday. The Wombles, the eco-friendly stars...
Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
Tom and Jude O’Toole: The Fourth — What a day!

We had the honor to participate in Nevada County’s Fourth of July Parade. What an event! What a community!. Thanks to all the hard work and coordinated effort by all the volunteers, led by Robin Davies of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Fourth of July 2021 in Grass Valley proved to be nothing less than spectacular.

