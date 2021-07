A Wyoming farmer who was trapped under an ATV for two days survived on beer and bottled water. Frank Reynolds, 53, was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbour’s property outside Gillette in the northeastern part of the state when the ATV tipped over and ended up on top of him on Sunday. “It was scary as hell is what it was,” Mr Reynolds told the Gillette News Record on Wednesday from a hospital room.The Campbell County undersheriff, and Frank’s brother, Quentin Reynolds, said the family thought Mr Reynolds had gone camping or was hanging out...