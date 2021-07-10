The Creepy Trend That Sparked a Highway Standoff With a Black Militia

WAKEFIELD — Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Massachusetts State Police Troop A identified the suspects as: Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer (also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey), 29, of Providence, Rhode Island; Robert Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, New York; Wilfredo Hernandez (also known as Will Musa), 23, of the Bronx, New York; Alban El Curraugh, 27, of the Bronx, New York; Aaron Lamont Johnson (also known as Tarrif Sharif Bey), 29, of Detroit; Quinn Cumberlander, 40, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; Lamar Dow, 34, of the Bronx, New York; Conrad Pierre, 29, of Baldwin, New York; a male teenager, 17; and two men who refused to identify themselves.