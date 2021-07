Taijuan Walker took the mound on Friday night for his final start before the All-Star break. Walker’s first half season in New York has been nothing short of terrific. The right-hander, who went unsigned until late February, entered Friday night with a 2.44 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 innings and a 7-3 record. Although he was left off the All-Star Game roster that was announced last Sunday, Walker had a chance to make one final push to be added to the All-Star Game roster as a replacement with his Friday start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.