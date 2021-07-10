NEW CUMBERLAND WINS AWARDS AT STATE CONVENTION

The New Cumberland Garden Club recently won four awards totaling $250 at the annual WV State Garden Club Convention held in Charleston, W.Va. In recognition of their Blue Star and Gold Star markers, the club won first place with the Eleanor W. Cain Memorial Award. The Sara H. Townsend Landscape Design Award was won for the club’s beautification programs in the city of New Cumberland. Because the club has used several metal sculptures made of recycled materials in their gardens around town, they were awarded the Saving the Environment Award. These three awards were all from the state garden club.