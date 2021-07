RT, the Russian-state controlled international TV network formerly known as Russia Today, has added a new star to its fleet of presenters: William Shatner. Starting later this month, the 90-year-old actor will host a new programme aptly called I Don’t Understand on RT America, whose parent network RT was in 2017 described by US intelligence agencies as part of “Russia’s state-run propaganda machine,” and has since that year been registered as a “foreign agent” in the US. When Google said it would “derank” stories from Kremlin-linked publications in 2017, RT called it a form of censorship.