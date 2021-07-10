Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

HAL BRADY: God bless America

By Hal Brady
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long have we Americans been singing “God Bless America?” I suppose since it was first published in 1938, even though it was written in 1918 by Irving Berlin during World War I. However, this song came to renewed prominence following the terrorism attacks on our nation Sept. 11, 2001. During that time and beyond we either heard it or sang it at our nation’s capitol, sporting events, schools, public gatherings, churches and other places.

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Bless America#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Os Guinness: America’s Identity of 1776 Rests on God’s Law at Sinai, Woke Ideology on the Revolution of 1789 France

America is 245 years old! Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way and become a great nation and a great power. But with great power comes great responsibility. And America could be at a defining moment in history. According to historian Os Guinness, all our struggles and founding documents have as their fuel the covenant the Israelites made with God at Mt. Sinai. Freedom comes from God. Not from man. The only true freedom in this world has as its author, The Almighty. The signers of the Declaration of Independence at the Second Continental Congress of July 4th, 1776 knew that. But today, many of our citizens of this Republic do not know that, or if they do, are trying to re-write history in their own image. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, historian and best-selling author Os Guinness talks about his new book, The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai’s Revolutionary Faith and The Future of Freedom. He makes the claim that today’s Woke ideology, various forms of Critical Theory, and the tearing down of historic statues is not part of our 1776 roots and the American war of Independence from Great Britian, but on the French Revolution, whose foundation is the Enlightenment and secularism. But Guinness goes a step further and says God’s Law is the only source of true freedom. Because the paradox of freedom is that it must be ordered, otherwise freedom begets anarchy. If there are no rules to follow, laws to obey, then freedom itself becomes an oppressive cudgel, morphing into a ‘will to power.’ Are we there yet? Listen and find out.
Accidentsarcamax.com

What is the truth?

Q: There is a lot said about people of faith, yet I have many friends who say they have faith but they cannot identify “faith in what or in whom.” Some say it is just believing that there is a greater power than mankind. What is the truth? — P.F.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

FeedNC has been a blessing; 'I thank God for it'

This is the second in a series of articles that will run during the summer months called Faces of FeedNC, which will share how the pandemic affected guests and volunteers of FeedNC. Startled, frightened, but trusting that the Lord would send help was how Nancy Moore of Troutman said she...
Eureka Springs, ARArkansas Online

"God Bless Abortions" banner hung overnight on Christ of the Ozarks statue

EUREKA SPRINGS -- A group of protest artists claim they strung a "God Bless Abortions" banner on the Christ of the Ozarks statue. Members of Indecline, a group of activists and artists, smuggled the banner on the property Thursday night and hung it on the 65-foot statue of Jesus just before sunrise Friday, according to a news release from the group.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Wrestling with God produces blessings

The Rev. Graydon Wilson was in a terrible accident that could have claimed his life. His left leg had to be amputated. But here he was — three years later — talking about God’s goodness. It was the Lenten season in 1985. First United Methodist Church was pretty full that...
ReligionThrive Global

The Blessing of Being

Our own minds can create for us an enduring state of feeling blessed… and that same brain can get wired up in such a way that we are conscious of being cursed all the time. We make a heaven and/or a hell with the same ‘components’ of our mind. As...
Religionarcamax.com

Is the unknown god the god that other religions pray to?

Q: I heard a Bible teacher tell about a god in the Bible called the unknown god. Is this perhaps the god that other religions pray to? — I.W. A: The Apostle Paul stood before the people of the great city of Athens and directed their attention to the unknown God. He had been walking through the city observing the customs of the people.
MusicPosted by
Fox News

'God Bless the USA' artist Lee Greenwood is proud to be an American

It’s a story of pride and patriotism just in time for Independence Day weekend. The man behind everyone's favorite America-inspired hymn is now the subject of a new special on Fox Nation. The deep-dive, aptly called "Proud to be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story," features family, friends, and fellow artists—all of which examine the iconic career of the patriotic country artist.
ReligionRegister Citizen

The God Squad: The spiritual meaning of America

Of all the secular holidays of our culture, Thanksgiving is my favorite. It is about gratitude and gratitude is at the top of my list of moral virtues taught by God in the Bible to all of us. I also like Valentine’s Day which (I know!) has its roots in Christianity but, like Thanksgiving, it is about love and love is my second favorite moral virtue. I also like Halloween because it is about giving chocolate to kids, and I love both kids and chocolate right after gratitude and love.
ReligionMadera Tribune

Opinion: God bless the USA and party smart

Marking about the halfway point of the summer vacation season, this weekend the USA is proud to celebrate its 245th birthday. Our forefathers wrote and signed the document that launched this great experiment that came to be known as the United States of America. The 56 men that signed this...
Religiongulfcounty.news

Create in America a clean heart, O God

If we can’t agree on anything else, we can at least agree that America is struggling. Perhaps considering John Adams` words could help get the United States of America back on track. An article titled “4th of July Article” on Wallbuilders.com says, “John Adams believed that the Fourth of July...
Festivalwestbendnews.net

God Bless the U.S.A.

Usually they say that the corn should be knee high by July 4, and that summer should be in full swing by now. This year, however, I am beginning to think we are living in a monsoon. My grill is patiently awaiting to cook some burgers, my park benches are waiting for a nice coat of paint and I am just ready for some sunshine.
ReligionCourier News

Learning about the blessing of God

Let’s look at the first 8 verses in Matthew 6 that lead up to the Lord’s Prayer. The Lord’s Prayer is in both Matthew and Luke. Matthew 5 tells where Jesus is with His disciples, and that is on the Mount of Beatitudes. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,...
Religionmcheraldonline.com

Receiving Blessings

“I will make you into a great nation and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” (Genesis 12:2-3, NIV)
FestivalThrive Global

God Bless The Fourth

It was moving, it was humbling even watching the country celebrate the Fourth of July, whether here in a decorative seaside, actively sun drenched bay front community or over a broadcast’s trafficked airwaves, and exclusivity’s available online streams. Sparklers’ effectively blinding bright golden silhouettes perform on the routined whim of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy