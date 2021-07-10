More Unique Dining Choices Coming To Disney Wish

While many Disney World staples are reopening and returning around the parks, there are still a few things that remain a mystery!. We know that Trail’s End Restaurant at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness is reopening, but we still haven’t heard anything about the beloved Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. There’s no word on if or when FastPass+ is coming back, and we’re still unsure if parades are returning, as it’s looking like cavalcades are here to stay for a while. One of the big things Disney hasn’t brought back yet is the Disney Dining Plan, but recently they announced that it WILL be returning! So, we wanted to remind you of a change to the plan that happened RIGHT before the closures that you may have forgotten about!