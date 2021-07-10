More Unique Dining Choices Coming To Disney Wish
We simply can’t wait for summer of 2022 to cruise in! The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, will set sail on the big blue. As if we aren’t excited enough about the dream suite, Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, or the “never been done before in a restaurant” experience… Disney Wish is dishing out MORE! Disney is now taking us on a closer look at two unique quick-and-casual options that will be featured on the upper decks.www.disneydining.com
Comments / 0