Samsung Galaxy S22 could go all-in on vapor chamber cooling

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be arriving soon. We are certain the South Korean tech giant will reveal two new foldable smartphones this second half of the year. The next big Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in August. So much has been written about the new Galaxy Z Fold devices. Earlier, we told you Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be more affordable. An LTE-only variant is also wanted. Color options and design have been rendered. New display details have been leaked as well and we can expect more will be revealed.