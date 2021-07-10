Cancel
Samsung Galaxy S22 could go all-in on vapor chamber cooling

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range could use vapor chambers to cool down the handsets’ insides, using a technology that’s most often found in high-end gaming phones. Not that Samsung’s a stranger to using vapor chambers in its flagships, but it’s implemented them haphazardly, implementing them in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but not its cheaper siblings (they got an ‘advanced heat pipe’ system) as well as in some (but not all) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones.

