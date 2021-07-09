RWBY: Arrowfell Showcased at RTX at Home Event

Designing and prototyping a fan game, only to have it picked up and made into an officially licensed spin-off sounds like a dream come true to many programmers, though a reality for not many. Jordan Scott, creator of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, however, actually got a chance to live that dream. After five months in development on the game, it was picked up by Rooster Teeth and now here we are, five years after it first launched with a Nintendo Switch version. Does it still hold up?