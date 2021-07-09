Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

RWBY: Arrowfell Showcased at RTX at Home Event

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have known for some time now that WayForward was working on a game based on the Rooster Teeth animated series RWBY. That being said it might be easy to forget this fact as the company also has several other games such as Advance Wars 1+2, River City Girls 2, and Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites also in the works with similar time frames for release.

www.gaminginstincts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwby#Home Event#Rwby#Arc System Works#Gaming Instincts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
RTX
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesAnime News Network

RWBY: Arrowfell Game's Trailer Reveals 2022 Release Details

WayForward streamed a teaser trailer on Friday for its, Rooster Teeth, and Arc System Works' upcoming RWBY: Arrowfell game for the RWBY franchise. The video revealed that the game will debut in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will have a digital release as well as a physical release for select platforms.
Video GamesDestructoid

New RWBY game in the works at Shantae studio WayForward

A new video game adaptation of Rooster Teeth’s popular RWBY universe is in development at WayForward Games. RWBY: Arrowfell is a fresh action-adventure currently in the works for PC & consoles, with a 2022 release window. RWBY: Arrowfell will feature the four main stars of the fantasy fighting anime —...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition Review

Designing and prototyping a fan game, only to have it picked up and made into an officially licensed spin-off sounds like a dream come true to many programmers, though a reality for not many. Jordan Scott, creator of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, however, actually got a chance to live that dream. After five months in development on the game, it was picked up by Rooster Teeth and now here we are, five years after it first launched with a Nintendo Switch version. Does it still hold up?
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

New RWBY game from WayForward gets details next week at RTX

Last September, Rooster Teeth Productions teased a new RWBY game from WayForward and ArcSystemWorks. We’ve heard virtually nothing since then, but that changes in one week! WayForward just announced via Facebook that we can expect details during RTX at Home, the company’s upcoming online convention. Those details will be split across two panels, both of which will be streamed online.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

WayFoward reveals RWBY: Arrowfall coming 2022

WayForward has finally lifted the lid on their newest project which is based on the RWBY animated series. The company showcased the first trailer for RWBY: Arrowfall which now has a finalised title and is due to be released on multiple platforms in 2022. The soundtrack to RWBY: Arrowfall will be composed by veteran composer, Dale North. Check out the trailer for the game down below and expect more details to come in the coming months.
Video Gamespsu.com

RWBY: Arrowfell Set To Release On PS5 And PS4 In 2022

RWBY: Arrowfell is a stylish looking side-scrolling action adventure game from WayForward, and we can expect to see it launch onto PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The announcement was made today (July 9) during RoosterTeeth’sd RTX at Home event, which also showcased a brand new trailer for the game, that included a good looking albeit brief look at gameplay.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Metroidvania RWBY: Arrowfell Arriving 2022 on PC and Consoles

WayForward and Arc System Works have announced RWBY: Arrowfell, a new Metroidvania game based on Rooster Teeth's web series that's coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch next year. The RWBY series is a web show that was originally created by the late Monty Oum over at Rooster Teeth....
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Spider-Man Sequel May Be In The Works

According to a now-deleted tweet from Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter, the follow-up to the Insomniac game Marvel’s Spider-Man might be in the works. The tweet in question depicted Nadji in full mo-cap as his face was being touched up by somebody else. Shortly after posting he was most likely asked to remove it but as we all know the internet is forever.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced

Nickelodeon will be getting a super smash bros style fighting game, pitting your favorite Nick stars from both the past and the present against each other for supremacy. Announced by IGN, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to release this fall with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs set to develop and GameMill Entertainment publishing.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Atlus Teases Seven New Persona Projects

Persona, and for that matter the Megami Tensei franchise that spawned it have never been short on new projects in the works. While mainline titles in both series tend to take a while to release you can always expect spin-offs (or pachinko machines) to fill the void. This of course includes Persona 5 Strikers which was released early this year.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

RTX 2021 Recap: RWBY and Red Vs Blue Updates.

So much RWBY-info has gathered for the past few days, but this big-time event via-zoom call consisted of the voice cast of RWBY Head-Writers and directors Kerry Shawcross, Eddy Rivas, and Miles Luna are accompanied by Supervising Producer Laura Yates and lead voice actresses Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long).
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Hideo Kojima Reflects On Selling His Earliest Games

Hideo Kojima has been everywhere this year without really having to DO anything. There are rumors that have persisted, and look true, that he is signing a deal with Microsoft for his episodic horror game originally intended for Stadia. However, what he has mostly been in the collective public eye for is a game he has nothing to do with called Abandoned.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown: How to master your fighting style

Hi everyone! Seiji Aoki here, chief producer of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, available now at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus members until August 2. Also available now as part of the PlayStation Now library. It’s been an incredible month watching millions of players jumping back into the ring...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bandai Namco Announces Super Robot Wars 30 For PC

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new experience for robot fans everywhere with the announcement of Super Robot Wars 30. This is basically the dream game for fans of multiple franchises as they have added characters and robots from a multitude of IP's in one title. The complete set, in case you're wondering, includes Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Z Gundam, Z-MSV, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack, M-MSV, Mobile Suit V Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative), Heavy Metal L-Gaim, The Brave Police J-Decker, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL, The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification, Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Getter Robo Armageddon, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), Magic Knight Rayearth, Gun X Sword, Majestic Prince, Knight's & Magic, and SSSS.GRIDMAN.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

RWBY: Arrowfell was a “dream project” for WayForward

During the RWBY Panel RTX at Home 2021, Rooster Teeth officially unveiled RWBY: Arrowfell. The upcoming game is a Metroidvania from Shantae developer WayForward, and it’s 100% canon to the show! In the follow-up RWBY Beyond panel, we learned additional details about the art, gameplay, and more. We also learned that Rob Buchanan is the Game Director, and he revealed that adapting RWBY into a video game is a dream project.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Assassin’s Creed Live Service isn’t as Bad As it Sounds

Just like how the scheming templars complete the Assassin’s Creed story, a gamer’s journey would be incomplete without an antagonist. From the dastardly disc takeover to the grievous pay-to-win model, enemies take many forms throughout history. In this day and age, the live service genre is enemy number one. Whenever a new trailer drops for a game such as Redfall or Suicide Squad, fans pray it won’t delve into live service territory. In fact, there are a few companies that use this hatred to their marketing advantages such as Square Enix and their single-player-focused Guardian’s of the Galaxy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy