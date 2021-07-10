Space Jam 2 release date, cast, soundtrack & more to know for LeBron James' 'A New Legacy' movie

LeBron James is the greatest NBA player of his generation, but in the debate over who is the G.O.A.T., he has long tried to emerge from Michael Jordan’s shadow. James’ 2020 championship win with the Lakers gave him four NBA titles, but Jordan has six. And one could even make the case that the title James won with the Lakers in a pandemic bubble, without fans, in Florida was overshadowed by the cultural event that was “The Last Dance,” the 10-part ESPN/Netflix documentary series on Jordan’s championship years that riveted a nation under lockdown.