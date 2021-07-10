Shopping at DOGPerfect Makes Perfect “Cents” to Help the Manatee County Shelter Animals

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are a few ideas for things to do around the area this week of July 9 – July 16, 2021!. Looking for a fun event for the entire family in one of the prettiest locations here in Sarasota County? This Saturday, Nathan Benderson Park is hosting the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival. In what will promise to be a fiercely competitive Sports Division and widely attended Community Division, the event offers racing for established and entry-level teams alike looking to gain competitive experience by competing in a world-class sports facility. Nathan Benderson Park features a 400-acre lake built to FISA specifications. In 2017, the multi-use sports venue hosted the World Rowing Championships, so teams can expect the best racing conditions come race day! Race distances include 200m and 500m events for Sport and Community Division teams, with the addition of the ever-thrilling 2k pursuit for Sport Division teams only.