SuncoastPost

Shopping at DOGPerfect Makes Perfect “Cents” to Help the Manatee County Shelter Animals

By Caryn V. Hodge
 5 days ago
DOGPerfect and Friends of Manatee County Animal Services are teaming up to help the shelter animals of Manatee County Animal Services. One of DOGPerfect’s core values is to get animals out of shelters and into happy and healthy forever homes. DOGPerfect cares about the local animal community and one way...

Sarasota, FL
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
