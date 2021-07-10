Bella Hadid Makes Out With New Boyfriend Marc Kalman While Traveling Across The French Riviera

After attending a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris, Bella Hadid made an appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, which began with the annual opening ceremony and a screening of the film Annette. While soaking up all the glamour we've been missing feels refreshing and new, Bella's dramatic dress — complete with a black tulle neckline and matching train that swept the floor behind her — is actually vintage. The Jean Paul Gaultier piece pulled from the archives comes from the label's 2002 Couture collection and Bella styled it with black, pointed-toe pumps and diamond teardrop earrings to match her rings. Ahead, see the stylish moment from all angles, and prepare for plenty more memorable looks where that came from. Not going to lie: we still dream about the supermodel's silk Alexandre Vauthier gown from 2016 merely five years later, and Bella's still just as experimental with her outfit choices.