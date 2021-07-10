Cancel
Bella Hadid Makes Out With New Boyfriend Marc Kalman While Traveling Across The French Riviera

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid and her new boyfriend can’t keep their hands off of each other! See the pics. Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman are growing strong in the French Riviera. The model, 24, and her new art director boyfriend were photographed aboard a tiny inflatable boat in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, sharing a passionate kiss. Marc’s arms are wrapped around Bella’s waist in some of the snapshots; in others, the model is captured caressing her new boyfriend’s face. See the photos HERE!

